Swimming-Monaco princess to host South African Olympic team

DURBAN, April 23 (Reuters) - Princess Charlene of Monaco will host a two-week training camp for South Africa’s swimming team in the build-up to the London Olympics, officials said on Monday.

As Charlene Wittstock, the princess swam for South Africa in the 4x100 metres medley at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, where her team finished fifth.

Swimming South Africa (SSA) said its squad would go to Monaco from July 7-22 in the final leg of preparations before heading to the Games, which start on July 27.

“The team will be going into camp there,” SSA president Jace Naidoo told Reuters. “It was all finalised over the last few days.”

Princess Charlene would provide facilities for the team, as well as meals and accommodation, with SSA and the South African Sport Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) taking care of the travel arrangements, officials said.

South Africa’s Olympic swimming squad is expected to be announced in mid-May and will spend time in Spain and Italy before heading to Monaco.