FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Thorpe fails in 200m freestyle bid for London
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
March 16, 2012 / 9:41 AM / 6 years ago

Olympics-Thorpe fails in 200m freestyle bid for London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADELAIDE, March 16 (Reuters) - Five-times Olympic champion Ian Thorpe’s bid to compete at the London Games suffered a major blow on Friday when he failed to make the final of the 200 metres freestyle at Australia’s national swimming trials in Adelaide.

Thorpe, who will also compete in the 100 freestyle at the weekend, finished 12th fastest of the semi-finalists, outside the top eight that will contest Saturday’s final at the South Australia Aquatic and Leisure Centre.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Alastair Himmer)

Please double-click on:

for more Olympics stories

for swimming

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.