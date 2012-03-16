Olympics-Thorpe fails in 200m freestyle bid for London

ADELAIDE, March 16 (Reuters) - Five-times Olympic champion Ian Thorpe’s bid to compete at the London Games suffered a major blow on Friday when he failed to make the final of the 200 metres freestyle at Australia’s national swimming trials in Adelaide.

Thorpe, who will also compete in the 100 freestyle at the weekend, finished 12th fastest of the semi-finalists, outside the top eight that will contest Saturday’s final at the South Australia Aquatic and Leisure Centre.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Alastair Himmer)

Please double-click on:

for more Olympics stories

for swimming