Olympics-Swimming-Women's 50m freestyle semifinal results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming women's 50m freestyle semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 1. Pernille Blume (Denmark) 24.28 seconds Q 2. Cate Campbell (Australia) 24.32 Q 3. Ranomi Kromowidjojo (Netherlands) 24.39 Q 4. Francesca Halsall (Britain) 24.41 Q 5. Bronte Campbell (Australia) 24.43 Q 6. Simone Manuel (U.S.) 24.44 Q 7. Etiene Medeiros (Brazil) 24.45 Q 8. Aliaksandra Herasimenia (Belarus) 24.53 Q 9. Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace (Bahamas) 24.60 10. Chantal VanLandeghem (Canada) 24.61 11. Jeanette Ottesen (Denmark) 24.62 12. Abbey Weitzeil (U.S.) 24.67 13. Sarah Sjoestroem (Sweden) 24.69 14. Dorothea Brandt (Germany) 24.71 15. Therese Alshammar (Sweden) 24.72 16. Inge Dekker (Netherlands) 25.31