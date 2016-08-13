FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Olympics-Swimming-Women's 50m freestyle semifinal results
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 13, 2016 / 2:46 AM / a year ago

Olympics-Swimming-Women's 50m freestyle semifinal results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming women's 50m freestyle semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1.  Pernille Blume (Denmark)             24.28 seconds Q 
2.  Cate Campbell (Australia)            24.32 Q         
3.  Ranomi Kromowidjojo (Netherlands)    24.39 Q         
4.  Francesca Halsall (Britain)          24.41 Q         
5.  Bronte Campbell (Australia)          24.43 Q         
6.  Simone Manuel (U.S.)                 24.44 Q         
7.  Etiene Medeiros (Brazil)             24.45 Q         
8.  Aliaksandra Herasimenia (Belarus)    24.53 Q         
9.  Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace (Bahamas) 24.60           
10. Chantal VanLandeghem (Canada)        24.61           
11. Jeanette Ottesen (Denmark)           24.62           
12. Abbey Weitzeil (U.S.)                24.67           
13. Sarah Sjoestroem (Sweden)            24.69           
14. Dorothea Brandt (Germany)            24.71           
15. Therese Alshammar (Sweden)           24.72           
16. Inge Dekker (Netherlands)            25.31

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.