Olympics-British Taekwondo snubs Cook for third time

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - British Taekwondo selectors kicked back at the national Olympic association on Wednesday by snubbing world number one Aaron Cook for the third time and again nominating his -80kg rival Lutalo Muhammad for London 2012.

The British Olympic Association (BOA) refused to ratify the choice of 59th-ranked Muhammad last week, when it ordered the selection committee to meet again with an official BOA observer present.

The BOA confirmed that meeting had happened with Muhammad again selected and it would now go to the body’s Olympic Qualification Standards (OQS) panel.

“We will convene our own panel to decide whether we are willing to ratify the nomination or not, probably in the next 24 or 48 hours,” said BOA chief executive Andy Hunt.

The selection has been controversial because, unlike Muhammad, Cook trains independently after opting out of British Taekwondo’s world-class performance programme last year.

GB Taekwondo’s performance director Gary Hall told the BBC that Muhammad, a European champion in the -87kg category where he is ranked seventh in the world, had received hate mail as a result of the controversy.

“They (the two athletes) both entered the race together and it’s unfair how it’s been portrayed,” he said. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)