a year ago
Olympics-Canada's Raonic withdraws from Rio, cites Zika
#Olympics News
July 15, 2016 / 5:55 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Canada's Raonic withdraws from Rio, cites Zika

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Milos Raonic has decided to withdraw from next month's Rio Olympics due in part to fears over the Zika virus, the Canadian world number seven said on Friday.

The big-serving Raonic, who lost to Andy Murray in the Wimbledon final on Sunday, is the first tennis player to pull out of the Olympics due to concerns over the mosquito-borne Zika virus.

"After much deliberation with my family and coaches, I am making this decision for a variety of health concerns including the uncertainty around the Zika virus," Raonic, 25, said in a statement issued by Tennis Canada.

"This was a difficult, personal choice and I do not wish for it to impact the decision of any other athlete heading to the Games. "

The Zika virus, which the World Health Organization says is spreading rapidly in the Americas, has been linked to severe birth defects in infants born to infected women, and possible neurological problems in adults. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Larry Fine)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
