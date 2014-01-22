FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary Olympic Committee gets Sochi terrorist threat, has heard of others
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S.
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
January 22, 2014 / 9:12 AM / 4 years ago

Hungary Olympic Committee gets Sochi terrorist threat, has heard of others

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The Hungarian Olympic Committee has received a letter containing a terrorist threat ahead of the upcoming winter Olympic Games in Sochi, the chairman of the committee, Zsolt Borkai, told the national news agency MTI on Wednesday.

Borkai said the Hungarians are taking the threat seriously, notified the International Olympic Committee and the Russian organisers, and added he had knowledge of other countries’ Olympic committees receiving similar threats. (Reporting by Marton Dunai Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.