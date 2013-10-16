FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Australian Coates to head Tokyo 2020 inspection team
October 16, 2013 / 10:18 AM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Australian Coates to head Tokyo 2020 inspection team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Australian Olympic Committee President John Coates will lead an International Olympic Committee team that will monitor preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the International Olympic Committee said on Wednesday.

Coates, who is also President of the Court of Arbitration for Sport and a member of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro IOC coordination commission, will lead a 15-member team that also includes former London 2012 Games chief Seb Coe.

Tokyo was awarded the summer Games for the second time after 1964, beating Madrid and Istanbul in an IOC vote last month.

The 63-year-old Coates has been a member of the powerful IOC executive board from 2009 before being elected as an IOC Vice President last month. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

