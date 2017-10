TOKYO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee on Tuesday called on Tokyo to keep costs for the next Summer Olympics below $20 billion as the 2020 hosts grapple with ballooning expenses.

IOC Vice President John Coates made the comment at a news conference after a meeting of a working group comprising Tokyo, the national government, Tokyo 2020 organisers and the IOC.