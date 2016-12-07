FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Olympics-IOC approves venues for new sports at Tokyo 2020
December 7, 2016 / 4:19 PM / 9 months ago

Olympics-IOC approves venues for new sports at Tokyo 2020

Karolos Grohmann

1 Min Read

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Venues for the five new sports to be introduced at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were finalised on Tuesday following approval by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Tokyo Games chief Yoshiro Mori told reporters.

Baseball and softball will be held at the Yokohama Stadium, Nippon Budokan will be the site of the karate competitions, while temporary facilities in Tokyo will house the sports climbing and skateboarding competitions.

The Chiba province and its coastline will host surfing. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Ken Ferris)

