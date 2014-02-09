Olympics-Old boys club? What old boys club?, asks Tokyo 2020

SOCHI, Russia, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The Tokyo 2020 Olympic leaders on Sunday rejected claims they were a Japanese-only-speaking ageing male club that went against the capital’s attempt to project a youthful image for the Games.

Former Prime Minister Yoshi Mori, 76, said the absence of women on the organising committee’s executive board would be rectified.

“We will probably have 35-30 members on the executive board and we will take care to have female members and young people as well,” Tokyo 2020 President Mori, speaking in Japanese, told reporters.

Sitting either side of Mori, appointed last month, were 70-year-old former Bank of Japan deputy governor Toshiro Muto, the CEO of Tokyo 2020, and 66-year-old Tsunekazu Takeda, head of the Japanese Olympic Committee.

Mori, who initially rejected the role due to his age and has called the appointment his last act of public life, joked when he took the job about how many years he had left to live.

Mori and Muto spoke in Japanese, prompting questions whether that was the image Tokyo, which was awarded the Games in September for the second time after 1964, wanted to project.

“I was in second grade when the war (World War Two) ended and until then English was considered the enemy’s language,” Mori said.

“If I should make a huge mistake (by speaking English incorrectly) it could lead to problems,” said Mori, who is head of Japan’s rugby union.

Tokyo pitched a financially solid bid to revamp part of the city with the slogan ‘Discover Tomorrow’ and the pledge to create a new generation of young Olympic fans in the sports-mad nation.

“Can you come to Japan and speak Japanese,” he asked a reporter, visibly annoyed by the questions on age and language.

“Many compliment me on my lack of (English-speaking) capacity,” said the former politician.