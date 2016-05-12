FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan says Tokyo won 2020 Olympics bid in a clean way
May 12, 2016 / 2:41 AM / a year ago

Japan says Tokyo won 2020 Olympics bid in a clean way

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 12 (Reuters) - Japan’s top government spokesman said on Thursday that Tokyo’s campaign to host the 2020 Olympics had been clean.

He made the comment after a media report alleged a 1.3 million euro payment made by the winning Tokyo Olympic bid.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that he had no knowledge of the issue, but said if French magistrates requested an investigation over the Olympic bid Japan would respond appropriately. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Ed Davies)

