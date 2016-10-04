Olympics-Rowing chief backs existing Tokyo venue for 2020 Games

Oct 4 (Reuters) - World Rowing Federation president Jean-Christophe Rolland hopes the rowing and canoe sprint venue for the 2020 Olympic Games will not be moved after a Tokyo panel last week pushed for a change in venue to cut the raising costs of hosting the event.

"I think it's a fantastic place for our sport, not only for the Olympic games but I'm sure in terms of legacy for the future. I'm still convinced that this project is the best project," Rolland was quoted as saying by Kyodo News.

The panel suggested the rowing and canoeing venues be moved some 400 km (250 miles) from Tokyo to three possible sites but the organisers say such adjustments may prove difficult to instigate in time for the 2020 Olympic games.

The panel also revealed the rowing venue, estimated to cost 6.9 billion yen ($67.40 million), now comes in at 49.1 billion yen ($479.59 million).

Any change in the rowing and canoeing venues would require the approval of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the World Rowing Federation.

Tokyo has already shifted venues for several events out of the capital, including sailing and basketball, while cycling will take place in Shizuoka, about 200 km (125 miles) west of Tokyo.