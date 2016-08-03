Olympics-Baseball, surfing among five sports approved for Tokyo 2020 -IOC

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Five sports, including baseball, skateboarding and surfing will feature at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after the IOC voted them in on Wednesday as it looks to revamp the Games programme to attract a younger audience.

The International Olympic Committee unanimously rubber-stamped the decision taken by its executive board in June, approving the inclusion of skateboarding, surfing, sports climbing, karate and a joint baseball/softball bid, which is expected to significantly boost local support for the Olympics. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)