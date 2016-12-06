FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Olympics-Tonga's Rio flag-bearer aims for 2018 Winter Games
#Intel
December 6, 2016 / 7:50 AM / 9 months ago

Olympics-Tonga's Rio flag-bearer aims for 2018 Winter Games

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEAR MOUNTAIN, California, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Pita Taufatofua, the sculpted taekwondo fighter who caused a sensation when he carried Tonga's flag at the Rio Olympics earlier this year, has announced plans to go to the 2018 Winter Games as a cross-country skier.

"I spent my whole life chasing my dream and that was to become an Olympian in 2016," the 33-year-old said of his desire to compete in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

"I'm going to be taking my Olympic dream one step further. My goal is to let people see if I can do it, they can do it. The goal is to hunt down that Olympic medal at the 2018 Olympics."

Taufatofua, whose shirtless performance was one of the highlights of the opening ceremony, announced his desire to become Tonga's first male Olympic cross-country skier in a video for the Olympic Channel, a digital platform launched by the International Olympic Committee in August.

In Rio, Taufatofua lost his opening taekwondo bout to Iranian Sajjad Mardani by a score of 16-1.

Taufatofua's bid to compete in a winter sport is reminiscent of the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary, where Michael "Eddie the Eagle" Edwards competed as Britain's first Olympic ski jumper, and the Jamaican bobsled team entered for the first time.

Tonga, a Polynesian kingdom of more than 170 islands, is better known for its rugby prowess.

The snowless, tropical nation made its Winter Games debut in the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, with its only representative Bruno Banani finishing 32nd out of 39 in the men's luge event. (Reporting by Reuters Television; Writing by Nicole Nee)

