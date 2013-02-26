FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Istanbul bid chief says Euro 2020 not on Turkish agenda
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Ford Motor Co
February 26, 2013 / 5:36 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Istanbul bid chief says Euro 2020 not on Turkish agenda

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Istanbul Olympic bid organisers said the country’s sole aim was to win the right to host the 2020 Games despite being earmarked as one of the potential hosts for soccer’s European Championship being held the same year.

UEFA decided in January that the tournament would break from tradition and be spread over 13 nations with president Michel Platini saying he wanted the final and semi-finals to be played in Turkey.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) rules would prevent Turkey hosting any other major sporting event in 2020 should it win hosting rights, and the chairman of Istanbul’s bid on Tuesday said the IOC’s evaluation committee would be assured next month that government support is behind the Olympics.

”Istanbul is very clear,“ Hasan Arat told reporters in a London hotel. ”It’s for the 2020 Olympic bid.

”The government made the decision. There is no official interest and these comments come from UEFA.

”Istanbul is very clear on the rules and (a bid for Euro 2020) would go contrary to an Olympic bid.

“I think it’s very clear we are just for the Olympic Games. There is no other agenda, this is our number one agenda and that’s what we will tell the evaluation committee.”

Turkey had initially been favoured to host Euro 2020 alone, which would have seriously undermined its case for hosting the Olympics, but UEFA’s decision to make it a Europe-wide tournament was a major boost for the Games bid.

Madrid and Tokyo are the other candidate cities bidding to host the 2020 Olympics.

Reporting by Martyn Herman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.