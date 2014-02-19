FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Ukraine Olympic chief Bubka urges end of violence
February 19, 2014 / 9:02 AM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Ukraine Olympic chief Bubka urges end of violence

Karolos Grohmann

2 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Olympic Committee chief and former pole vault champion Sergey Bubka on Wednesday called for an end to violence in his country and said Ukrainian athletes were competing “peacefully” at the Sochi Olympics in Russia.

“I want to bring Olympic Truce to my country,” Bubka said on Twitter. “Dialogue is power, violence is weakness.”

“Our athletes are competing hard in Sochi, but peacefully and with honour. Violence has no place in the world.”

At least 25 people were killed in fresh anti-government protests in the past few days, and on Wednesday, demonstrators again poured on to a central Kiev square, preparing to confront police.

Many people have been killed by gunshot and hundreds of people have been injured, with dozens in a serious condition, police and opposition representatives said.

Bubka, who is an adviser to the president of Ukraine, is an Executive Board member of the International Olympic Committee and is also one of the leaders of Ukrainian city Lviv’s bid to host the 2022 Winter Olympics. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Mike Collett-White)

