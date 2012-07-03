Olympics-U.S. rules out 2022 bid, will consider '24 or '26

July 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Olympic Committee (USOC) will not submit a bid to host the 2022 Winter Olympics but will consider possible bids to stage the 2024 Summer or 2026 Winter Games, the organisation said on Tuesday.

The USOC said its board voted to establish a working group to explore a potential U.S. bid to host either the 2024 or 2026 Games, with an initial report expected in December.

“We are firmly committed to submitting the most viable candidate city possible,” USOC Chief Executive Officer Scott Blackmun said in a statement.

“We believe that exploring a bid for the 2024 or 2026 Games will give us the greatest opportunity for success.”

The United States last hosted an Olympics at the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City. The last Summer Olympics in the United States was in 1996 in Atlanta.

Reno-Tahoe, Nevada, Salt Lake City, Utah, and Denver, Colorado are among the cities that had expressed interest in hosting the 2022 Winter Games while Dallas, Texas has shown interest in a 2024 Summer Games bid. (Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue)