FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Devers and O'Brien name to U.S. Hall of Fame
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
May 13, 2012 / 9:41 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Devers and O'Brien name to U.S. Hall of Fame

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Olympic sprint champion Gail Devers and decathlete Dan O‘Brien headlined the list of inductees named to the United States Olympic Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Swimmers Gary Hall Jr and Jenny Thompson were also included in the Class of 2012, along with softballer Lisa Fernandez, soccer player Kristine Lilly and Paralympian Jean Driscoll.

The U.S. women’s team that won the gold medal in softball at the 2004 Athens Olympics was also given entry.

Induction ceremonies will take place on July 12 in Chicago. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Dallas; Editingh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.