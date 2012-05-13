Olympics-Felix taking time to decide Olympic races

ARLINGTON, Texas, May 13 (Reuters) - Sprinter Allyson Felix might have dashed from Qatar to Texas to help launch the United States Olympic Media Summit on Sunday but the American was taking her time deciding her program for the London Olympics.

Felix won the 100 meters at Saturday’s season-opening Diamond League meet in Doha, clocking 10.92 to edge out Jamaica’s Olympic 200 meters winner Veronica Campbell-Brown and her compatriot, the Olympic 100 gold medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

Felix, 26, is still looking for her first individual Olympic gold after finishing with silver in the 200 at the last two Games and thinks London could be her best chance.

“I like to call the 200 my baby...it’s my favorite,” Felix told reporters at the media event in Arlington, Texas.

“I’ve had almost eight years to think about being a silver medalist. It means a lot to me to have another opportunity and get another chance. That’s my main focus.”

Her biggest problem could be deciding whether to focus just on the 200 or add some other events, with the 100 and 400 also now on her radar.

After winning a silver in the 400 at last year’s world championships and winning the 100 in Doha, Felix suddenly has a lot of options, including the two relays.

“The 200 is my priority and that’s what I‘m really focused on at (next month’s U.S.) trials,” she said.

“I will run another event...(and) make that decision when we’re a little bit closer.”

Felix said competing in the 200 and 400 at last year’s world championships gave her the confidence she could run two individual events, although the schedule does not suit her with the 200 coming after the 100 and 400.

“I think if the events were reversed it wouldn’t be a question for me because my favorite event would be first and anything else would just be icing on the cake,” she said. (Editing by Julian Linden)