FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Former U.S. Olympic coach Walker dies at 93
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
April 24, 2012 / 1:56 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Former U.S. Olympic coach Walker dies at 93

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - LeRoy Walker, the first black U.S. Olympic team coach and president of the U.S. Olympic Committee (USOC), has died at the age of 93, the USOC said on Monday.

Walker was a member of both the U.S. National Track & Field Hall of Fame and the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame.

“We join the entire Olympic family in remembering and appreciating the vast contributions he made to the worldwide Olympic Movement throughout his 93 years of life,” USOC Chief Executive Scott Blackmun said in a statement.

“He devoted himself to the betterment of sport and we were fortunate to have called him our president. Dr. Walker’s significant impact will resonate for generations to come.”

Walker coached the U.S. men’s athletics team at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and also worked with Olympic teams from Ethiopia, Israel, Jamaica, Kenya and Trinidad & Tobago.

A coach and chancellor at North Carolina Central University in Durham, he served as USOC president from 1992-96.

Reporting By Gene Cherry in Salvo North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.