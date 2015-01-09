FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FACTBOX-Olympics-A quick look at Boston, U.S. bid city for 2024 Games
January 9, 2015 / 1:45 AM / 3 years ago

FACTBOX-Olympics-A quick look at Boston, U.S. bid city for 2024 Games

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Boston was picked by the U.S. Olympic Committee on Thursday as the U.S. bid city for the 2024 Summer Games.

Here is a quick look at the city: Background A sports-loving city and area steep in history dating back to America’s colonial days. Along with its championship professional sports teams, it is the home of over a dozen of colleges and universities, including world famous Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Population City: 646,000 Metropolitan area: 4.6 million Olympic experience Never previously hosted or bid for an Olympics Olympic bid Organizers proposing a compact bid costing $4.5 billion would rely on public transportation and existing or temporary facilities and would incorporate the area’s universities and colleges. Major sports teams and events: Boston Bruins (National Hockey League), Boston Celtics (National Basketball Association), Boston Red Sox (Major League Baseball), New England Patriots (National Football League), New England Revolution (Major League Soccer), Boston Marathon (Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina)

