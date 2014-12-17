FACTBOX-Olympics-Previous U.S. cities to host Olympic Games

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Olympic Committee decided on Tuesday to bid for the 2024 Olympics after hearing presentations from Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston and Washington. Here is a list of previous U.S. cities to host the Olympics:

2002 - Salt Lake City (Winter Games)

1996 - Atlanta (Summer Games)

1984 - Los Angeles (Summer)

1980 - Lake Placid (Winter)

1960 - Squaw Valley (Winter)

1932 - Los Angeles (Summer)

1932 - Lake Placid (Winter)

1904 - St. Louis (Summer) (Compiled by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)