Olympics-Trump presidency would not hurt 2024 bid-LA mayor

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif, March 8 (Reuters) - Even as U.S. presidential hopeful Donald Trump raises concerns among world leaders, the mayor of Los Angeles is confident that whoever reaches the White House will not hurt his city’s chances at landing the 2024 Olympics.

”This is something that transcends politics,“ Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said at the United States Olympic Committee (USOC) media summit on Tuesday. ”Sports doesn’t ask what your party affiliation is.

”For all of us, when the dust settles on these presidential campaigns and we have a new president he or she will be squarely be behind Los Angeles’ bid to bring these Games back to the U.S.

“This something that breaks down walls and something that brings us together.”

Making that pitch to the International Olympic Committee, who will select a 2024 host in 2017, could prove challenging if Trump, the current frontrunner for the Republican nomination, wins the U.S. presidency in November and follows through on his promise to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Los Angeles is up against European glamour cities Paris, Rome and Budapest in the race to host the 2024 Summer Games.

Securing support at home for an Olympic bid is one matter but mustering enough votes from IOC members around the world is another.

The USOC has felt the sting from an international backlash before as New York’s bid for the 2012 Summer Games and Chicago’s attempt to land the 2016 Olympics were soundly rejected, much of that attributed to a strong anti-American sentiment within the IOC at the time.

Countries bidding to host and Olympics have counted on their leaders to put them over the top.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has praised and been praised by Trump, led his country’s bid for the 2014 Sochi Winter Games while British Prime Minister Tony Blair went to Singapore to trumpet London’s successful bid for 2012 Olympics.

“Politicians, if they are good, reflect the people they represent and I know how the American people feel about the Olympics and I know how they feel about Olympians and Paralympians,” said Garcetti.

“I know that the Paralympic Games and Olympic Games is something that touches our hearts and any good President is going to follow with that spirit.” (Editing by Frank Pingue)