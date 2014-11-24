FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-USOC and Nike extend partnership through 2020
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 24, 2014 / 6:15 PM / 3 years ago

Olympics-USOC and Nike extend partnership through 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - U.S. sportswear company Nike will continue to sponsor the United States Olympic Committee (USOC) and its athletes until the end of 2020, the USOC said on Monday.

The sponsorship extension includes providing footwear and apparel for American athletes at the 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Summer Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Nike will also outfit Team USA at the 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro as part of its previous contract with the USOC.

“Nike’s mission is to provide inspiration and innovation to every athlete and this is another opportunity to show our continued support of Team USA athletes and the U.S. Olympic Committee,” David Schriber, Nike’s vice president of marketing for North America, said in a statement. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.