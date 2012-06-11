FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volleyball-Bulgaria coach Stoychev resigns
June 11, 2012 / 4:51 PM / 5 years ago

Volleyball-Bulgaria coach Stoychev resigns

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOFIA, June 11 (Reuters) - Radostin Stoychev quit as Bulgaria coach on Monday only a day after guiding the Balkan country to the men’s Olympic volleyball tournament.

Stoychev, 42, who led Italy’s Trentino Volley to three titles at the world’s club championship and to three wins in the European Champions League, resigned after accusing officials of machinations and interfering in the domestic leagues.

“There’s no chance to stay at the helm of the team at the Olympics if the federation’s management is still in charge,” Stoychev told a news conference.

Last month, Stoychev called for Bulgarian federation chief Dancho Lazarov’s resignation.

However, Lazarov, who is also a member of the European governing body (CEV)’s board of administration, said he sees no reason to vacate his post.

“This management is ineffective,” added crowd favorite Stoychev. “You see that the domestic championship didn’t finish, a women’s playoff didn’t take part, there’re many scandals even in the junior leagues.”

Bulgaria, who won the silver medal at the 1980 Moscow Games, clinched the final Olympic place on Sunday after finishing top in the three-day qualifying tournament in Sofia, ahead of France, Egypt and Pakistan.

Matey Kaziyski, considered Bulgaria’s best spiker, also quit the team.

“I‘m offended by recent federation decisions,” said the towering 2.03-metre Kaziyski, who has won several individual awards for best spiker, best server and most valuable player at the world’s club championship and the Champions league.

“I quit the team because I don’t trust them anymore and I can’t work with them.” (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by John Mehaffey)


