Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's volleyball Group A results in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. Brazil 1 U.S. 3 Italy 3 Mexico 0 Canada 0 France 3 STANDINGS P W L F A Pts 1. Italy 3 3 0 9 1 9 2. France 3 2 1 6 3 6 3. Brazil 3 2 1 7 5 6 4. Canada 3 1 2 4 6 3 5. U.S. 3 1 2 4 7 3 6. Mexico 3 0 3 1 9 0 SATURDAY, AUGUST 13 FIXTURES (GMT) U.S. v France (2005) Canada v Mexico (2330) SUNDAY, AUGUST 14 FIXTURES (GMT) Brazil v Italy (0135)