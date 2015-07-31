FACTBOX-Olympics-List of winter Olympics hosts

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 (Reuters) - List of host cities for the Winter Olympics after Beijing was awarded the 2022 games on Friday:
1924 - Chamonix (France)
1928 - St Moritz (Switzerland)
1932 - Lake Placid (United States)
1936 - Garmisch-Partenkirchen (Germany)
1948 - St Moritz (Switzerland)
1952 - Oslo (Norway)
1956 - Cortina D‘Ampezzo (Italy)
1960 - Squaw Valley (United States)
1964 - Innsbruck (Austria)
1968 - Grenoble (France)
1972 - Sapporo (Japan)
1976 - Innsbruck (Austria)
1980 - Lake Placid (United States)
1984 - Sarajevo (Yugoslavia)
1988 - Calgary (Canada)
1992 - Albertville (France)
1994 - Lillehammer (Norway)
1998 - Nagano (Japan)
2002 - Salt Lake City (United States)
2006 - Turin (Italy)
2010 - Vancouver (Canada)
2014 - Sochi (Russia)
2018 - Pyeongchang (South Korea)
2022 - Beijing (China)