Olympics-Salt Lake City eyeing bid for 2026 Winter Games

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Salt Lake City wants to bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympics, Utah Governor Gary Herbert said on Monday.

Salt Lake City previously hosted the Winter Olympics in 2002 but the Games were marred by allegations of bribery between the successful bidders and members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

“Salt Lake City and the great state of Utah are ready, willing and able to host a future Olympic Games,” Herbert told reporters during a news conference.

Several other American cities have also expressed interest in hosting the Games and it is up to the United States Olympic Committee to decide which one will be nominated.

The IOC is not due to choose the host site for 2026 until 2019 after already awarding 2014 to Sochi, Russia and 2018 to Pyeonchang, South Korea.

The 2022 host will be decided in 2015. The U.S. has already ruled out making a bid for 2022. (Reporting by Julian Linden in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue)