Olympics-Expansionist Sochi Games to feature 12 new events
November 8, 2012 / 6:26 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Expansionist Sochi Games to feature 12 new events

Ossian Shine

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Russia’s 2014 Olympics will be the biggest and the most expansionist Winter Games with 12 new sports, organisers said on Thursday.

Sports director Irina Gladkikh outlined the new sports, ranging from women’s ski jumping to a figure skating team championship at a media briefing.

Only two new sports were added to the last Winter Olympics programme in Vancouver 2010 which staged 86 events.

Sochi will boast a total of 98 medal events in 15 sports - 69 in the mountains and 29 at the coastal cluster. The Games are scheduled to run from Feb. 7-23. (Editing by Greg Stutchbury)

