FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Buenos Aires to host Youth Olympics in 2018
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
July 4, 2013 / 1:56 PM / in 4 years

Olympics-Buenos Aires to host Youth Olympics in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, July 4 (Reuters) - Buenos Aires will host the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Thursday.

The Argentine capital finished ahead of Glasgow, which was eliminated in the first round of voting, and the Colombian city of Medellin.

The Youth Olympic Games was first held in Singapore in 2010 and the next edition will be in Nanjing, China, next year.

Buenos Aires has made several bids to host the senior Olympic Games, the most recent in 2004 when it was knocked out in the first round of voting. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Robert Woodward)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.