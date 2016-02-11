Olympics-U.S. to recruit disease experts ahead of Rio Games

Feb 11 (Reuters) - The United States Olympic Committee (USOC) is to ask two infectious disease experts to advise potential members of their Rio 2016 Games team who are concerned about the Zika virus outbreak in Brazil.

“I know the Zika virus outbreak in Brazil is of concern to many of you,” wrote USOC CEO Scott Blackmun in a letter sent to prospective Olympians.

“I want to emphasise that it is to us, as well, and that your well-being in Rio this summer is our highest priority.”

Brazil is the worst-hit country in the outbreak of Zika that is rapidly spreading in the Americas. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Ossian Shine)