BRIEF-OL Groupe FY net loss rises to 26.4 mln euros

* Reported on Tuesday FY net loss group share of 26.4 million euros versus loss of 19.9 million euros last year

* FY revenue 120.5 million euros versus 137.6 million euros last year

* Said it aims to return to participate in the Champions League as soon as possible, thus being part of a dynamic development of related resources for the benefit of the economic development of the club and its sporting performance

