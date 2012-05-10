Olympus's equity ratio up slightly, still below rivals

TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - Olympus Corp said on Thursday that the firm’s equity ratio was 4.6 p ercent as of end-March, up slightly from 4.4 percent at the end of December but still well below leading domestic rivals in the medical equipment and supplies sector.

The endoscope and camera maker is struggling to recover from a $1.7 billion accounting fraud that severely dented its balance sheet.

President Hiroyuki Sasa, approved in his post last month by a new board, has said that all options to boost capital were under consideration, including equity alliances, third-party share allocations and tapping its cash flow.

Olympus is set to compile a business strategy as early as this month, ahead of an annual general shareholders’ meeting in June. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Edmund Klamann)