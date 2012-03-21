FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2012 / 7:25 AM / in 6 years

Olympus foreign shareholders renew call for 'independent' chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 21 (Reuters) - A group of foreign shareholders in scandal-hit Olympus Corp, including Southeastern Asset Management and Indus Capital, on Wednesday blasted the company’s choice of chairman and renewed their call for someone more independent.

The statement came after Olympus last month nominated a former banker from Olympus’ main lender Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp as chairman, raising ire among foreign shareholders who want a board free from the influence of the company’s creditors.

“The proposed Chairman’s and certain other proposed board members’ close connection with Olympus’ main banks gives rise to a potential conflict of interest,” the shareholders said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

