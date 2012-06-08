FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympus: undecided on any firms for possible tie up
June 8, 2012 / 7:31 AM / 5 years ago

Olympus: undecided on any firms for possible tie up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 8 (Reuters) - Olympus Corp has not decided on any specific companies for possible tie-ups, and believes it can work on its own to boost its capital, its president said on Friday.

President Hiroyuki Sasa said nothing has been decided on possible business or capital alliances, contradicting recent media reports, though it is considering offers from several domestic firms and wants to reach a conclusion as soon as possible.

He repeated that Olympus, seeking to move on from a $1.7 billion accounting scandal, is also still considering shoring up its tattered finances independently such as by issuing new shares.

