Olympus: aims to boost shareholders equity ratio to 30 pct

Tokyo, June 8 (Reuters) - Japan’s Olympus Corp, which is looking to shore up its finances after a $1.7 billion accounting scandal, said on Friday it aims to boost its shareholders’ equity ratio to 30 percent or more in the five years ending March 2017.

Shareholders’ equity in Olympus was 4.6 percent of its total assets as of the end of March this year, far below the 20 percent level widely regarded as indicative of financial stability for a company, spurring speculation the medical equipment maker will seek a capital injection in return for stock.

The maker of cameras and medical equipment also forecast an operating profit of 50 billion yen ($628 million) for the year ending next March.