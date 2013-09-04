FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympus to be prosecuted by UK fraud agency for falsifying Gyrus accounting
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 4, 2013 / 3:27 AM / 4 years ago

Olympus to be prosecuted by UK fraud agency for falsifying Gyrus accounting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Olympus Corp said on Wednesday that Britain’s fraud regulatory agency will prosecute the Japanese endoscope and camera maker and its UK unit Gyrus for deceptive financial accounting, following a two-year investigation.

Olympus said the UK’s Serious Fraud Office had charged it with breaching Section 501 of the UK Companies Act by providing “misleading, false or deceptive” material in its financial accounts for Gyrus Group in fiscal 2009 and 2010.

The firm’s acquisition of Gyrus was one of the deals called into question by a $1.7 billion accounting fraud scandal uncovered in 2011 by its British chief executive turned whistleblower, who revealed the company had hidden details of investment details for decades.

Three former executives were found guilty and handed suspended sentences by Japanese courts in July.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.