Olympus says shareholders sue for $240 mln damages

TOKYO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Japan’s Olympus Corp said on Tuesday that 48 shareholders are suing it for 19.1 billion yen ($240.5 million) in compensation related to the camera and medical equipment maker’s accounting scandal.

Olympus said it is unclear if the action will have any impact on its earnings.

Olympus and three of its former executives pleaded guilty at a Tokyo court in September to charges related to the $1.7 billion accounting cover-up, which forced it to restate several years of earnings. ($1 = 79.4200 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Michael Watson)