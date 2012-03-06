FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan watchdog files criminal charge against Olympus
March 6, 2012 / 7:46 AM / in 6 years

Japan watchdog files criminal charge against Olympus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 6 (Reuters) - Japan’s securities watchdog said on Tuesday that it was filing criminal complaints against medical equipment maker Olympus Corp and its former executives and outside advisers over the company’s $1.7 billion accounting fraud.

Tokyo prosecutors and the metropolitan police last month arrested ex-President Tsuyoshi Kikukawa, former Executive Vice President Hisashi Mori, former auditor Hideo Yamada and former bankers advising Olympus on supicion of hiding huge investment losses through complex takeover deals. (Reporting by Noriyuki Hirata; Writing by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

