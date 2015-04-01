Japan's Sony Corp halves stake in Olympus

TOKYO, April 1 (Reuters) - Japan’s Sony Corp has halved its stake in camera and endoscope maker Olympus Corp and is no longer its top shareholder, according to Olympus.

Sony now owns 5 percent of Olympus shares compared to 10 percent as of end-September 2014, Olympus said in a statement.

Sony bought shares in Olympus in 2012, providing it with cash to fix its depleted finances after an accounting scandal forced it to restate several years of earnings. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Miral Fahmy)