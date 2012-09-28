FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
September 28, 2012 / 8:00 AM / in 5 years

Sony to pay $644 mln for Olympus stake -filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Sony Corp will pay a total of 50 billion yen ($643.5 million), including fees, for a stake in cash-strapped camera and endoscope maker Olympus Corp , with the two agreeing to establish a joint company to develop medical equipment, a filing showed on Friday.

Sony wants to nurture new businesses as it draws back from money-losing television manufacturing, while Olympus needs cash to fix its depleted finances after an accounting scandal that forced it to restate several years of earnings.

In selecting Sony as a partner, Olympus has rejected competing offers from medical device maker Terumo Corp and camera maker Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

