Olympus says medical business merger with Sony delayed
#Healthcare
December 21, 2012 / 2:25 AM / 5 years ago

Olympus says medical business merger with Sony delayed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Japan’s Olympus Corp said on Friday that a planned merger of its medical business with Sony Corp would take longer than expected due to delays in obtaining regulatory approval abroad.

Sony said in September that it would pay 50 billion yen ($590 million) to become the biggest shareholder in Olympus, and planned to establish a company by the end of the year with the cash-strapped camera and endoscope maker to develop medical equipment.

Olympus said it expects the merger to be completed by April 2013.

$1 = 84.39 Japanese yen Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by John Mair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
