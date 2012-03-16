FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Southeastern Asset Mgmt cuts Olympus stake -filing
#Market News
March 16, 2012 / 9:16 AM / in 6 years

Southeastern Asset Mgmt cuts Olympus stake -filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 16 (Reuters) - Southeastern Asset Management, one of the largest foreign investors in scandal-hit Olympus Corp, has reduced its stake in the company to 3.95 percent from 5.09 percent, according to a regulatory filing.

Olympus was involved in a $1.7 billion accounting fraud that resulted in a criminal complaint by Japan’s securities watchdog against the company, several former executives and outside advisers.

Late last month, Olympus proposed a new board of directors for approval at a shareholders’ meeting on April 14, but the line-up fell short of major foreign shareholders’ demands for fresh outside talent in key positions.

