Southeastern AM: Disappointed with proposed Olympus board

TOKYO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Southeastern Asset Management, one of the largest non-Japanese investors in scandal-hit Olympus Corp, said on Monday it was extremely disappointed with a new board of directors proposed by the maker of cameras and medical equipment.

“While suggestions that the board be entirely new individuals, with a split chairman and CEO role have been taken into account, the clear creditor orientation of the board is unacceptable,” Josh Shores, Southeastern’s senior analyst and principal, said in a statement.

Olympus said it had nominated an insider, executive officer Hiroyuki Sasa, to become president and former banker Yasuyuki Kimoto as chairman, subject to approval at its April 20 shareholders’ meeting.