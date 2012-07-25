FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2012 / 11:35 PM / 5 years ago

Terumo: proposing holding company with scandal-hit Olympus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - Japanese medical device maker Terumo Corp said on Thursday it is proposing a plan to form a holding company with Olympus Corp in which it would invest 50 billion yen ($640 million) in the scandal-hit firm.

Olympus spokesman Tsuyoshi Oshima said the company, which also makes medical equipment, was still weighing proposals from Terumo as well as other companies and that no decision has been made.

Sony Corp and Fujifilm Holdings Corp are among those vying to tie up with Olympus.

