Sony, Panasonic top candidates for Olympus tie-Asahi

TOKYO, May 30 (Reuters) - Sony Corp and Panasonic Corp are the leading contenders to take an equity stake in Olympus Corp as the scandal-hit medical equipment maker moves to shore up its finances, the Asahi Shimbun reported on Wednesday.

Olympus has narrowed the field of candidates to Sony or Panasonic, and will likely make a decision by the end of June, the paper said. The winner would likely take a more than a 10 percent stake in Olympus that would be worth several tens of billion yen, the paper said.