S&P cuts Omaha, Neb.'s GO rating to 'AA+' from 'AAA'
September 12, 2013 / 10:04 PM / 4 years ago

S&P cuts Omaha, Neb.'s GO rating to 'AA+' from 'AAA'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Thursday cut Omaha, Nebraska’s general obligation rating to AA-plus from triple-A, and cut the city’s certificates of participation and lease revenue bonds to double-A from AA-plus.

The outlook is stable.

The downgrade is due to the revised local general obligation criteria released on Thursday, S&P said.

The rating service said the GO rating reflects its assessment of the city’s strong, broad, and diverse economy, and its budgetary flexibility.

