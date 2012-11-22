FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oman's Al Izz Islamic Bank elects board of directors
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 22, 2012 / 2:31 PM / 5 years ago

Oman's Al Izz Islamic Bank elects board of directors

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUSCAT, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Oman’s Al Izz Islamic Bank, the sultanate’s second Islamic bank, has elected members of its board a month after the initial public offer of its shares, a bank statement said on Thursday.

Taimur Bin As‘ad Al Said was elected chairman to lead a six-member board.

Last month, Al Izz raised 40 million rials ($104 million) by selling 40 percent of its capital through a month-long IPO. The bank, which counts Abu Dhabi state-fund Aabar Investments as a founding shareholder, will list on the Muscat Securities Market on Dec. 3.

Oman reversed its prohibition on Islamic finance last year and now intends to develop the industry, seeing economic and political benefits. Al Izz is not yet operational and has only a representative office; it plans to open a branch after the listing of its shares.

The ciountry’s first Islamic bank, Bank Nizwa, raised 60 million rials by selling 40 percent of its capital in May. It elected its board in July, a month after an initial meeting to approve the selection ended without agreement because it failed to secure the 75 percent quorum needed for decisions. (Reporting by Saleh al-Shaibany; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.