Oman's Bank Dhofar proposes 14 pct cash, 11 pct bonus share dividend
#Financials
January 30, 2014 / 6:01 AM / 4 years ago

Oman's Bank Dhofar proposes 14 pct cash, 11 pct bonus share dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Oman’s Bank Dhofar has proposed a dividend for 2013 of 14 percent cash and 11 percent bonus shares, the lender said in a statement on Thursday.

This is equivalent to 0.014 rials ($0.04) per share of cash and one free share for every nine a shareholder owns.

This compared to a 15 percent cash dividend plus bonus shares of 10 percent that was given out in 2012.

The second-largest bank in the sultanate by market value beat analysts’ estimates after posting a 3.6 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit last week. ($1 = 0.3851 Omani rials) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by David French)

