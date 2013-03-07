FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oman's Bank Muscat picks banks for potential bond - lead
#Credit Markets
March 7, 2013 / 11:52 AM / in 5 years

Oman's Bank Muscat picks banks for potential bond - lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 7 (Reuters) - Bank Muscat, Oman’s largest lender, has picked six banks to arrange meetings with fixed income investors ahead of a potential benchmark-sized bond issue, a lead manager said on Thursday.

The lender has chosen Citigroup, Credit Agricole , Deutsche Bank, HSBC, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered for the roadshows, which will take place between March 12-18. They will take place in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

A potential dollar-denominated bond could follow the meetings, subject to market conditions.

Benchmark-size is traditionally understood to mean $500 million or more. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Amran Abocar)

